BBR Partners LLC Sells 10,909 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

BBR Partners LLC cut its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

B stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.93. 9,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,321. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on B shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

