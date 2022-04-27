BBR Partners LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BBR Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.42. The company had a trading volume of 904,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,081,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $213.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

