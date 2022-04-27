BBR Partners LLC Sells 2,349 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

BBR Partners LLC decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $109,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.39.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.45. The company had a trading volume of 99,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,839. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.69 and a beta of 0.69. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

