BBR Partners LLC Sells 379 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,824,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,932,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,602,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 253,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 172,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.