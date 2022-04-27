BBR Partners LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 208,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,099,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,540,000 after buying an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.39.

APO stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. 162,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,342. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

