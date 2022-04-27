BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on May 16th

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $341.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 31.32%. Analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

BCBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

