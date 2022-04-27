Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00177651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.67 or 0.00382642 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00042151 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

