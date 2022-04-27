Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.390-$0.450 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.39-0.45 EPS.

BHE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,917. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $813.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 184,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 36,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $9,937,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

