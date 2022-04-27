Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $275.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.80 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $222.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,901. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 147.00, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at $763,193,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,541 shares of company stock worth $19,878,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Bentley Systems by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63,013 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 510,589 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.