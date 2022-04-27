Bibox Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.42 Million (BIX)

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Bibox Token has a market cap of $3.42 million and $3.40 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bibox Token has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Bibox Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00032264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00100644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bibox Token Coin Profile

Bibox Token (CRYPTO:BIX) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

