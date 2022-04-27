Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $14.70 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $326.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.