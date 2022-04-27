Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
BNK traded down C$0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614. Big Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$13.34 and a 1-year high of C$19.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.61.
