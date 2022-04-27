BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.81

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 26634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,712. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $59,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.