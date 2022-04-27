Bintex Futures One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,289.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $42,223.69 and $12,289.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.58 or 0.07349584 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

