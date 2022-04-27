BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Shares Down 5%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 13,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 16,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get BiomX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BiomX by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BiomX in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in BiomX in the third quarter valued at about $6,528,000. 28.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.