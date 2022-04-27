Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after acquiring an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after acquiring an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after acquiring an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.08. The stock had a trading volume of 69,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

