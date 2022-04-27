Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,348,000 after purchasing an additional 748,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.56. 105,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,699. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

