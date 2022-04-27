Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 608 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,888,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 200,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,559,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $9.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.35. 30,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.