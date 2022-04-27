Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $840,308.18 and approximately $43.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.