BitcoinPoS (BPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $701,783.68

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $701,783.68 and approximately $177.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,608,743 coins and its circulating supply is 5,397,289 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

