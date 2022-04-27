BitNautic Token Hits Market Capitalization of $6.78 Million (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. One BitNautic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular exchanges. BitNautic Token has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $1,487.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitNautic Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00032629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00101565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BitNautic Token

BitNautic Token (CRYPTO:BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic . The official message board for BitNautic Token is medium.com/bitnautic . The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io . The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNautic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNautic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNautic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

