Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Stock Price Up 2%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 179,798 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 153,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter.

