BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 241.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,204 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $66,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $645.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,823. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $724.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $830.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $646.86 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

