BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Down 92.0% in April

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the March 31st total of 200,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MUC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. 214,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,685. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $16.47.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (MUC)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.