BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Down 92.0% in April

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the March 31st total of 200,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MUC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. 214,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,685. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

