Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $365,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,770,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,089,000 after purchasing an additional 89,123 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

T opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.