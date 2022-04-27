Blue Chip Partners Inc. Invests $113,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
HAS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.
NASDAQ HAS opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.
About Hasbro (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
