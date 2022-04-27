Blue Chip Partners Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $251.30 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.69 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

