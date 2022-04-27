Blue Chip Partners Inc. Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.80. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.24.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

