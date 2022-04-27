Bouygues SA (BOUYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on May 20th

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2786 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.
OTCMKTS:BOUYY opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Bouygues has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $8.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.
Bouygues Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bouygues (BOUYY)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.