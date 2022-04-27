Bouygues SA (BOUYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on May 20th

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2786 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:BOUYY opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Bouygues has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $8.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

