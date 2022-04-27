Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.840-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $338 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.13 million.Braze also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of BRZE opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.54.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $2,953,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

