BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) fell 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.36. 68,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,338,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

