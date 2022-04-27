Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 186,202 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 204,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after buying an additional 73,583 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,019. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.