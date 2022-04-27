Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.5-52.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.77 million.Brightcove also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.20-0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightcove currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of BCOV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 198,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,342. The company has a market cap of $275.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Ritcha Ranjan acquired 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brightcove by 56.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

