Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 985 ($12.55) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BVIC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.51) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.24) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.38) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 983.64 ($12.54).

BVIC opened at GBX 839.50 ($10.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,018 ($12.97). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 813.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 873.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

