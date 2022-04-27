Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will report sales of $73.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $77.30 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $9.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 658.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $48,467,000. Natixis lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

