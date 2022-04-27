Brokerages Anticipate Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Pyxis Tankers posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 48.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of PXS stock remained flat at $$0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 224,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,469. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $25.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

