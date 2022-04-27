Brokerages Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of ANIX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,979. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 988,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

