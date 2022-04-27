Brokerages Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Century Casinos posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

CNTY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 3,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,637. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $304.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 4,585.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at $571,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 552.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

