Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will report $257.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.97 million and the lowest is $246.50 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $182.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.82. The company had a trading volume of 220,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,062. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,979. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

