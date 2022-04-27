Brokerages Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NETGEAR by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.74. NETGEAR has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $41.96.

About NETGEAR (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.