Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,417,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSI stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

