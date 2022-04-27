Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $19.00

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

EFC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 777,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,950. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 102.64% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 284,635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

