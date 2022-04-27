Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) PT at C$209.40

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$209.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of FSV opened at C$159.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$176.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$210.85. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of C$159.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$256.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.56.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 6.3399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.257 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

