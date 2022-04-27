Brokerages Set Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) PT at GBX 181.17

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 181.17 ($2.31).

HOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HOC stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 116.80 ($1.49). 1,133,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of £600.21 million and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.93. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 205 ($2.61).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.