BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) to report $233.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.20 million. BRP Group posted sales of $152.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $878.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $894.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million.

BRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

BRP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,742. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

