Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.68 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $6.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,832. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

