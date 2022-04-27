Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,397. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.28. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$22.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$608.77 million and a PE ratio of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

