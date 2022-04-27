BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BTGOF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 4,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,070. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

