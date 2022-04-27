Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge updated its FY22 guidance to at least $11.50 EPS.

Shares of BG stock traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.15. 45,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,924. Bunge has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bunge by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

