Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

BVRDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.96) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.72) to €30.00 ($32.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $$29.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 780. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

